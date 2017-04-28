Nebraska city to build indoor athletic facility

Two athletic groups have partnered with South Sioux City on plans to build a new indoor soccer and tennis facility along the Missouri riverfront.
The proposed recreational venue would be located in Scenic Park in space currently used for athletic fields. It's expected to cost between $2.5 million and $3 million, the Sioux City Journal (http://bit.ly/2qmBuea ) reported.
The center would contain two tennis courts and a soccer space with room for expansion, to help accommodate indoor sports that have difficulty finding space to play.
"What's happening is many of the leagues and clubs are having a harder time trying to find space," city grant administrator Tami Bailey said. "Everyone is competing for the same floor space."
Bailey said South Sioux City plans to apply for a state grant of up to $600,000 to help fund the project. She said the city expects the remaining cost will be covered through grants and fundraising among area leagues and clubs.
The city would own and manage the venue with annual operations funded in part by local leagues.
"The fact that we are lagging behind Sioux Falls, Omaha and even some smaller Iowa communities really does represent one of the greatest opportunities for Siouxland," Siouxland Tennis Association President Wes Michaelson said. "This would be a recruiting tool because there are some professional folks who don't want to go to a community with inadequate indoor tennis."
South Sioux City Soccer Club President Marla Grier said that the club plans to kick off fundraising in the future to support the venue.
"It's been a dream for a long time," Grier said. "Soccer's very big, especially over here in South Sioux City. We've got a lot of kids playing."
Bailey said the project's timeline depends on funding.
