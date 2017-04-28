Business

April 28, 2017 10:07 PM

Duterte opens ASEAN summit with oblique swipe at US, EU

The Associated Press
MANILA, Philippines

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has opened an annual summit of Southeast Asian leaders with an oblique swipe at Western governments that have raised alarm over his brutal anti-drug crackdown, asking them not to meddle in the affairs of regional countries.

Although couched in diplomatic tone, Duterte's remarks Saturday at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations summit in Manila reflect his combative character.

He cited the need for the 10-nation bloc to address security issues, including terrorism and piracy, but made no mention of the touchy South China Sea territorial rifts, which China did not want highlighted in the talks.

The disputes, along with alarm over North Korea's standoff with the United States, were grabbing attention away from the more benign topics of regional economic integration at the meetings.

