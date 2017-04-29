Hartford May Day rally supports immigrants

Politicians and Connecticut residents have joined together at a May Day rally in Hartford to support immigrants.
Hundreds of people attended Saturday's "Here to Stay" immigrants' rights rally. It was among similar events held across the country over the weekend to mark May Day on May 1, a traditional day for workers' rights demonstrations.
The New Haven Register reports (http://bit.ly/2phR9gS ) Gov. Dannel Malloy, Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman, U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and U.S. Rep. John Larson were among the attendees and speakers.
Malloy, a Democrat, says many Americans have forgotten that their relatives were immigrants who initially faced discrimination in the U.S.
President Donald Trump has aggressively pursued immigration enforcement, and the government has threatened to withhold funding from so-called sanctuary cities that limit cooperation with federal immigration authorities.
