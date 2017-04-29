New Hampshire fishermen collect washed up lobster traps

It's coastal cleanup time for New Hampshire's commercial fisherman.
The state Fish and Game Department, the New Hampshire Commercial Fishermen's Association and multiple other agencies and organizations are hosting the 24th annual outing to collect lobster traps and other fishing gear that winter storms have washed up onto beaches.
All individuals with lobster trap licenses are invited to participate in the event, which is being held Saturday in both Rye Harbor and the Hampton Harbor State Marina.
Last year, more than 50 fishermen helped clean up more than 7 tons of traps and gear.
