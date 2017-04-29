Arkansan will not seek reappointment to federal commission

The former chairman of the Arkansas Public Service Commission says she will not seek reappointment to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.
The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports (http://bit.ly/2oSSZBB ) that Colette Honorable will not seek reappointment to her position on the agency. She has served since January 2015 and her term ends June 30.
The commission regulates the nation's natural-gas industry, hydropower plants and interstate electric transmission. It normally has five members but currently can't meet because it has too many vacancies.
The panel needs at least three members to show up before it can formally meet and make major decisions. But with the departure in February of former Chairman Norman Bay, there are only two commissioners remaining.
Honorable says the commission performs "high stakes" work in ensuring reliable and affordable power supplies.
Comments