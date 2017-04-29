Oregrande mine officials say garnet prices forced setbacks

A gemstone mine that was once billed as a big potential job creator in a rural area of New Mexico has yet to get off the ground despite projections that it was supposed to be open by 2016. The proposed Oregrande garnet mine was expected bring $160 million in economic development to Otero County and Alamogordo.
Businessman Daniel Burrell told the Santa Fe New Mexican (http://bit.ly/2qgGLHM) Friday that the project was simply halted, and not abandoned as the Alamogordo mayor had thought. He says market issues related to the price of garnet forced the setback.
Burrell admits that communication with Otero County leaders has been lacking.
The project was expected to create 47 jobs that would pay an average wage of $58,000.
