Report: State lottery sales reach $271 million in 2016

The state says that lottery sales rose to $271 million last year.
That's up from $228 million in 2012.
A new report by the Legislature's Office of Program Evaluation and Government Accountability found a new $25 game ticket might explain the bump.
Lawmakers asked for the report following media investigations raising questions about marketing the lottery in low-income communities.
The report found that more-populated Maine counties often have more lottery sales and winnings.
But rural Kennebec and Washington counties represent an outsized percentage of sales and winnings. Knox County saw an 81 percent increase in winnings.
The report found the state lottery and liquor agency isn't providing annual reports or monthly lottery statements as required by statute.
The agency agreed it's time to update such law.
