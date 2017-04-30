Report: Iran becomes self-sufficient in gas production

Iran's official IRNA news agency is saying the country has become self-sufficient in producing the amount of gas the country requires on a daily basis.
The report says President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday inaugurated a new refinery that produces some 12 million liters (3.17 million gallons) of gas in its first phase.
Iranians consume 60 million liters (16 million gallons) of fuel daily on average. The country already produces about 50 million liters and some 11 million liters (2.9 million gallons) are imported.
The report said the refinery in the port city of Bandar Abbas, some 750 miles (1,205 kilometers) south of Tehran, is capable of producing 36 million liters (9.5 million gallons) of gas per day after it is completed in 2018. Construction on the refinery began in 2006.
