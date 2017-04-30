Nevada officials prepare for revenue update, budget talks

Updated financial projections will lead off the week in Carson City as Nevada officials prepare to debate how to spend taxpayer dollars over the next two years.
Here's more on the week ahead at the Nevada Legislature:
___
NEVADA REVENUE FORECAST
Five economic and tax experts from the private sector, hand-picked by the governor and legislative leaders, are set to meet Monday to determine how much money Nevada should expect to bring in from taxes over the next two years.
The Economic Forum will also eye the finer points of tax credits that motivate certain investments in Nevada, including how many millions of dollars in sales, property and payroll tax breaks the state is giving Tesla Motors.
Nevada's Chief Economist Bill Anderson and Daniel White, an economist at Moody's Analytics, are scheduled to present employment and economic outlooks at the biennial meeting.
The forecasting will set the tone for budget negotiations between Republican Gov. Brian Sandoval and members of the Democratic-majority statehouse, who will have about a month to resolve their differences on a two-year spending plan.
___
VOTER DRIVES
After complaints of tardy paperwork submissions, fraudulent practices and misinformation at 2016 voter registration drives, Secretary of State Barbara Cegavske is proposing Nevada regulate the sign-up efforts common at grocery stores and sidewalks ahead of elections.
Assembly Bill 45 would require drive organizers to turn in all registrations on time, without tampering and regardless of party affiliation.
The Senate Legislative Operations and Elections Committee is set to hear the bill Wednesday.
___
AFFORDABLE HOUSING
A Sparks Democrat is asking her colleagues to study ways to facilitate or develop affordable housing options in Nevada.
Increasing rent and home prices are not a crisis in Nevada as they are elsewhere in the country. Still, Sen. Julia Ratti said at the first hearing for her proposal that there's a gap between median earnings and median housing costs in the state.
The median rent in Nevada of $973 a month was higher than the national average of $928 a month from 2011 to 2015, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. Nevadans' median household income in the same time period was $4,320 a month.
Ratti's Senate Concurrent Resolution 1 says that considering only non-homeowners and their utilities, nearly half of renters in Nevada spent more than 30 percent of their income on rent and utility bills in 2015.
The Assembly Legislative Operations and Elections Committee will consider the proposed interim study on Thursday.
Comments