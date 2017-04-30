Business

April 30, 2017 10:03 AM

Former Fenton Art Glass factory workers reunite at factory

The Associated Press
WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va.

Former workers at Fenton Art Glass have held one last reunion at the factory.

Media outlets reports nearly 200 former employees had signed up for the gathering at the plant Saturday in Williamstown.

The glass factory stopped production in 2011. It was founded in 1905 and employed 725 workers at its peak.

The factory is being demolished later this year to make room for a new elementary school.

The company's gift shop remains in part-time operation. Company president George Fenton says it's possible the shop could be moved to a new location.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos