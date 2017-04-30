Biker mauled by buffalo sues South Dakota ranchers

A North Dakota woman is suing a South Dakota ranch after she says she was mauled by a buffalo as she drove by the ranch on her motorcycle.
Marisol Heidrich, of Minot, North Dakota, contends that Mickelson Ranch and its owners are negligent, because they allegedly failed to take steps that would have prevented her injuries.
Heidrich is seeking more than $75,000 in compensation from the ranch and its father-and-son owners, Sam and Travis Mickelson.
Heidrich's attorney says she and her husband were traveling on their motorcycles to the Sturgis rally in August 2014 when a buffalo cow charged Heidrich, knocking her off her motorcycle and stomping on her head.
The Rapid City Journal (http://bit.ly/2oVD8SY ) reports the Mickelsons deny any negligence and have asked the court to dismiss the complaint.
