April 30, 2017 9:16 PM

Mural honors Cincinnati Reds Joe 'Ol' Lefthander' Nuxhall

The Associated Press
HAMILTON, Ohio

Joe "Ol' Lefthander" Nuxhall is being honored with a vibrant mural on the side of a Hamilton sporting goods store.

The mural design features a younger Nuxhall outstretching his arm with an autographed baseball in his hand with an older image of him in the background.

The Hamilton-Middletown Journal-News (http://bit.ly/2qaAlqB ) reports the Hamilton City Council burst into applause after the design was unveiled last week.

The 15-year-old Nuxhall became the youngest player in Major League Baseball history when he joined the Cincinnati Reds as a pitcher and later became a beloved radio announcer for the team.

Nuxhall died in 2007 at age 79.

The mural was designed by local artist and high school art teacher Paul Loehle. It will be visible from the High-Main Bridge. Painting starts in late May.

