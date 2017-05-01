Business

May 01, 2017 7:14 AM

Virginia governor to visit Mexico for trade mission

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe is headed to Mexico to try and drum up more business for Virginia.

The governor is traveling to Mexico Tuesday through Thursday for economic development meetings.

McAuliffe, a Democrat, has been a frequent world traveler while in office and has been a big booster of international trade.

The governor's visit comes as President Donald Trump has sent mixed signals about his trade policy with Mexico.

The Trump administration was considering a draft executive order to withdraw the United States from the North American Free Trade Agreement before the president said he wanted to try and revamp the trade pact with Canada and Mexico.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos