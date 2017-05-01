Business

Tennessee lawmakers plant to OK $37B spending plan this week

The Associated Press
NASHVILLE, Tenn.

Tennessee lawmakers plan to pass the state's annual $37 billion spending plan this week.

House and Senate members are required by the state constitution to pass a balanced budget every year, and enacting that legislation is usually the final major act before lawmakers adjourn for the year.

House Majority Leader Glen Casada told members this week that they should plan to stay in Nashville for an extra day this week in case the process drags into Friday. If the budget is passed by both chambers this week, lawmakers expect to conclude their business by early next week.

The budget process had been delayed until the passage of Gov. Bill Haslam's plan to boost funding for infrastructure projects while also cutting taxes on groceries, manufacturers and earnings from stocks and bonds.

