Business

May 01, 2017 1:03 AM

Final countdown: Florida Legislature enters last week

The Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Florida legislators are entering the final week of their annual session with many major issues still unresolved.

The Republican-controlled Legislature has until May 5 to work out deals on everything from medical marijuana and a sweeping new gambling bill to measures dealing with insurance, public school testing and property taxes.

Over the weekend House and Senate members tried to work out the final details on a new $83 billion state budget. While they have agreed on money for public schools and state worker pay raises, other parts of the budget remain unresolved.

Budget negotiators have to finish work on a new budget by Tuesday. Florida law requires a 72-hour "cooling off" period before legislators can vote on a final budget.

The annual session lasts 60 days.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos