NY lawmakers propose bill for subway lead paint study

Two New York state lawmakers are introducing legislation to deal with the problem of lead paint in New York City's aging subway system.
The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2pmxbSf ) that Senator Jose Peralta of Queens and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the Bronx, both Democrats, are putting forward legislation that would require the MTA to survey its facilities for lead paint. The bill would give the MTA a year to complete the study for presentation to both state houses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.
An MTA spokeswoman says that the agency doesn't respond to pending legislation, but that customer and community safety is a top priority.
Comments