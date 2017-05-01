Business

May 01, 2017 2:46 AM

NY lawmakers propose bill for subway lead paint study

The Associated Press
ALBANY, N.Y.

Two New York state lawmakers are introducing legislation to deal with the problem of lead paint in New York City's aging subway system.

The Daily News reports (http://nydn.us/2pmxbSf ) that Senator Jose Peralta of Queens and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz of the Bronx, both Democrats, are putting forward legislation that would require the MTA to survey its facilities for lead paint. The bill would give the MTA a year to complete the study for presentation to both state houses, Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio.

An MTA spokeswoman says that the agency doesn't respond to pending legislation, but that customer and community safety is a top priority.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos