May 01, 2017 10:15 AM

NYC launches ferry service with Queens, East River routes

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

New York City has launched its new ferry service.

The NYC Ferry service started Monday with a Rockaway, Queens, route . The area got priority because residents there have some of the city's longest commutes.

The launch also included a previously existing East River route with refurbished ferries.

NYC Ferry will get a South Brooklyn route on June 1. An Astoria, Queens, route begins in August, followed by Lower East Side and Bronx routes in 2018. An estimated 4.6 million passengers a year are expected to use the ferries, which will cut travel times by as much as two-thirds.

A ride costs $2.75, the same as the subway, and includes transfers.

The ferries accept MetroCards. Riders also can buy tickets on their smartphones.

The ferries are WiFi capable, and will serve snacks and alcoholic beverages.

