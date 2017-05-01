Business

May 01, 2017 6:24 AM

Tobacco, fishing taxes could be coming to Alaska island

The Associated Press
KODIAK, Alaska

New tobacco and chartered spot fishing taxes could be coming to an island in Alaska.

The Kodiak Daily Mirror reported (http://bit.ly/2ql0S7v ) Friday that the Kodiak Island Borough Assembly is considering the taxes to make up for this upcoming fiscal year's budget gap, which is believed to be between $1.3 million and $1.9 million.

The tobacco tax is the larger of the two. It is a proposed $1-per-pack cigarette excise tax that would be in addition to state and federal tobacco taxes.

Borough assessor Bill Roberts says the charter fishing tax would be a flat rate for every box of fish that goes off the island. He says it would be similar to commercial fisherman, loggers and gravel quarry miners. The fishing severance tax amount has yet to be determined.

