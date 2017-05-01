Business

May 01, 2017 7:14 AM

Grain higher, livestock higher

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were higher Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for May delivery was 15.20 cents higher at $4.3360 a bushel; May corn was up 9.20 cents at $3.6720 a bushel; July oats was up 4 cents at $2.32 a bushel while May soybeans gained 17.20 cents to $9.6240 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

June live cattle was .73 cent higher at $1.2475 a pound; May feeder cattle was up .33 cent at $1.4988 pound; May lean hogs rose .05 cent to $.6703 a pound.

