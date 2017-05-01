Utah to build $5 million bridge for wildlife along I-80

The Utah Department of Transportation is planning to build a $5 million overpass for wildlife along one of the state's deadliest stretches of road for big game.
The Salt Lake Tribune reports (http://bit.ly/2oQ67MD) department statistics show cars traveling on the 13-mile stretch of Interstate 80 near Parleys Summit killed 122 mule deer, 13 moose, four elk and three mountain lions in the past two years.
Officials recently announced the $5 million project in front of residents in the area who have called for measures to reduce wildlife collisions.
In addition to the wildlife bridge, UDOT will install fencing on both sides of the freeway near the summit and add a lane for semitrailers along the road.
Construction is set to begin early next year.
