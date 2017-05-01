The Latest: Newest member of Kansas Senate takes seat

The Latest on the Kansas Legislature reconvening to tackle thorny budget and tax issues (all times local):
12:15 p.m.
A southeast Kansas insurance agent is the state Senate's newest member.
Republican Sen. Richard Hilderbrand of Baxter Springs was sworn in Monday. His wife, Marisa, held a Bible as the oath was administered by Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Lawton Nuss.
The 48-year-old Hilderbrand replaced former GOP state Sen. Jake LaTurner of Pittsburg.
GOP Gov. Sam Brownback appointed LaTurner state treasurer last month to replace Republican Ron Estes after Estes won a special congressional election. The congressional seat was formerly held by CIA Director Mike Pompeo.
Republicans in the 13th Senate District picked Hilderbrand as the new senator Sunday. He'll have to run in a special election in 2018 to keep the seat for another two years.
Hilderbrand previously served seven years on the Cherokee County Commission.
___
11:20 a.m.
Top Republicans are looking to jump start the Kansas Legislature's debate over raising income taxes to fix the state budget.
They see passing a tax bill as crucial to public school funding and other spending issues.
Lawmakers returned Monday from their annual spring break with the state facing projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019.
The Republican-controlled Legislature so far has focused on rolling back past income tax cuts championed by GOP Gov. Sam Brownback.
He vetoed an income-tax bill in February that would have raised more than $1 billion in new revenue over two years. Lawmakers have struggled since to find an alternative.
GOP leaders hoped House and Senate negotiators could get together as soon as Monday afternoon to work on a new tax plan.
___
5:50 a.m.
Kansas legislators are returning from their annual spring break to fix the state budget and are waiting to hear whether tax collections met expectations in April.
The Senate was reconvening Monday morning and the House planned to gavel in Monday afternoon.
The state Department of Revenue is releasing a report Monday on tax collections in April. It comes less than two weeks after state officials revised revenue projections to make them a little more optimistic.
Kansas faces projected budget shortfalls totaling $889 million through June 2019. The state's budget woes developed after GOP lawmakers slashed personal income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Republican Gov. Sam Brownback's urging.
Legislators have been focused on rolling back those past income tax cuts despite Brownback's resistance. He vetoed a tax bill in February.
