May 01, 2017 5:38 PM

Budget plan repays New York, Palm Beach for Trump security

By TERRY SPENCER Associated Press
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.

The new national budget contains $61 million to reimburse law enforcement agencies for protecting President Donald Trump and his family when they are at his private properties in New York City and Palm Beach County, Florida.

The bill would cover expenses incurred at Trump Tower and the Mar-a-Lago resort since Election Day last November through this September.

The New York Police Department estimates it spent $24 million to protect Trump Tower when the president-elect stayed there between Nov. 8 and the inauguration 73 days later. He has not returned since taking office, but first lady Melania Trump and their 11-year-old son Barron live there. The NYPD estimates daily expenses of about $140,000 when they are there without the president.

Palm Beach County has spent about $4 million for Mar-a-Lago security.

