Dozens arrested as May Day marches turn violent in Northwest

Demonstrators display placards and chant slogans during a May Day rally, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Chelsea, Mass. Thousands of people chanted, picketed and marched on cities across America on Monday as May Day demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
Teamster Dave Jacobsen waves from his truck as marchers go past during a march for worker and immigrant rights at a May Day event Monday, May 1, 2017, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
A protester, left, confronts a supporter of President Donald Trump, right, during a May Day protest, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A protester is arrested by Seattle Police during a May Day protest, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Seattle. Thousands of people from New England to the Midwest to the West Coast chanted, picketed and protested Monday as demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies along with the traditional May Day marching in favor of labor.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Protesters march through the street in Portland, Ore., Monday, May 1, 2017. Several thousand protestors marched through downtown, disrupting traffic. Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations.
Don Ryan
AP Photo
Police officers make a formation near a spider-shaped prop used during a May Day rally in downtown Portland, Ore., Monday, May 1, 2017. Police in Portland said the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march there was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
La policía trata de dispersar a gente que participa en un mitin por el Día Internaiconal del Trabajo en el centro de Portland, Oregon, el lunes 1 de mayo de 2017. La policía arrestó al menos a tres personas durante un mitin y marchaque, según las autoridades, se volvió un disturbio.
The Oregonian vía AP
Dave Killen
A group protests outside the White House in Lafayette Park to denounce President Donald Trump's policies on immigration on May Day in Washington, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Andrew Harnik
AP Photo
Nancy Kohn, from the Jamaica Plain neighborhood of Boston, holds a Steve Bannon mask as she walks around with a Donald Trump puppet during a "Here to Stay" M1 Coalition May Day Immigration rally in front of the Statehouse Monday, May 1, 2017, in Boston.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
Guadalupe Chavez, center, and others yell during a protest outside of the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services building in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2017. Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States on Monday, May 1, 2017, to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations. The day has become a rallying point for immigrants in the U.S. since demonstrations were held in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Julia Sabory of Danza Xitlalli performs during a protest outside of the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services building in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2017. Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States on Monday, May 1, 2017, to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations. The day has become a rallying point for immigrants in the U.S. since demonstrations were held in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Seattle police officers on bicycles wait to follow an anti-war march by veterans during a May Day demonstration Monday, May 1, 2017, in Seattle.
Elaine Thompson
AP Photo
Protesters lock arms as they block a driveway at the U.S. Citizen and Immigration Services building in San Francisco, Monday, May 1, 2017. Immigrant and union groups will march in cities across the United States on Monday, May 1, 2017, to mark May Day and protest against President Donald Trump's efforts to boost deportations. The day has become a rallying point for immigrants in the U.S. since demonstrations were held in 2006 against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Jeff Chiu
AP Photo
Sadia Mohamed, right, a naturalized citizen from Sudan, participates with protestors during a "Here to Stay" M1 Coalition May Day Immigration rally in front of the Statehouse Monday, May 1, 2017, in Boston. Mohamed has been in the United State for nine years.
Stephan Savoia
AP Photo
People participate in a May Day rally in New York, Monday, May 1, 2017. The demonstrations on May Day, celebrated as International Workers' Day, follow similar actions worldwide in which protesters from the Philippines to Paris demanded better working condition.
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Bebeto Matthews
AP Photo
Dancers perform a traditional Peruvian dance during a May Day rally in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, May 1, 2017. The demonstrations on May Day, celebrated as International Workers' Day, follow similar actions worldwide in which protesters from the Philippines to Paris demanded better working conditions. In the United States, there were no reports of violence, but protesters vowed to participate in civil disruptions throughout the day to draw attention to the importance of immigrants in American communities.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Vicky De La Toro participates in a May Day rally in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, May 1, 2017.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
People participate in a May Day rally in Jersey City, N.J., Monday, May 1, 2017.
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Seth Wenig
AP Photo
Steven Senne
AP Photo
Nancy Kohn, of Boston, holds a Donald Trump puppet and a placard during a May Day rally, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Chelsea, Mass. Thousands of people chanted, picketed and marched on cities across America on Monday as May Day demonstrations raged against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.
Steven Senne
AP Photo
Police disperse people participating in a May Day rally in downtown Portland, Ore., Monday, May 1, 2017. Police in Portland said the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march there was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
Police officers make a formation near a fire during a May Day rally in downtown Portland, Ore., Monday, May 1, 2017. Police in Portland said the permit obtained for the May Day rally and march there was canceled as some marchers began throwing projectiles at officers.
The Oregonian via AP
Dave Killen
Protesters from conservative and liberal groups who previously had been arguing share a marijuana joint Monday, May 1, 2017, during a May Day protest in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Protesters argue during a May Day protest, Monday, May 1, 2017, in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Seattle Police officers make an arrest, Monday, May 1, 2017, during a May Day protest in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Seattle Police officers surround a man as they make an arrest, Monday, May 1, 2017, during a May Day protest in Seattle.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
A couple shares a kiss as they sit in Westlake Park in Seattle while protesters gather for a May Day protest, Monday, May 1, 2017.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
Mark Burrell, right, and a man who said he goes by the name Abundis, left, light marijuana joints Monday, May 1, 2017, during a May Day protest in Seattle. The two men identify with constitutionalist and libertarian ideals and had been arguing with counter protesters when they decided to smoke pot together with their opponents.
Ted S. Warren
AP Photo
