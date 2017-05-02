Business

May 02, 2017 1:00 AM

Dutch police arrest suspected member of al-Shabab network

The Associated Press
THE HAGUE, Netherlands

Dutch prosecutors say police have arrested a Dutch man with a Somali background on suspicion of "involvement with a terror organization" in Somalia.

The National Prosecution Office said in a statement Tuesday that the 22-year-old suspect was detained last Wednesday in the southern town of Sint-Oedenrode based on information from the Netherlands' General Intelligence and Security Service.

Prosecutors say the man, whose identity was not released, is suspected of playing an active role since last year with extremist group al-Shabab in southern Somalia.

Prosecution spokesman Wim de Bruin says the suspect is scheduled to appear before an investigating judge Wednesday in Rotterdam. Prosecutors want the judge to extend the suspect's detention while investigations into his activities continue.

