May 02, 2017 1:14 AM

GOP targets law enacted after 2008 financial meltdown

By KEVIN FREKING Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Some Republicans eagerly awaited a GOP president so they could take a heavy knife to many of the regulatory requirements for banks, insurers and other financial institutions.

Now, they finally get their chance.

The House Financial Services Committee is slated to begin work Tuesday on legislation to largely undo the Dodd-Frank law that Democratic President Barack Obama signed after the financial meltdown in 2008.

The GOP argues that the law hurts the economy by making it harder for consumers to get credit to buy a new house or a car, or for entrepreneurs to start a small business. With Donald Trump in the White House, Republicans are counting on an ally for their effort.

Democrats fear that the changes would allow the kind of risky practices that crashed the economy.

