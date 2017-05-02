Business

May 02, 2017

India-based IT company plans Indiana site with US expansion

INDIANAPOLIS

India-based information technology company Infosys says it will establish a central Indiana tech center as part of a broader expansion in the United States.

Infosys CEO Vishal Sikka joined Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb for a Statehouse announcement Tuesday about the plan, which includes plans for up to 2,000 new jobs in Indiana by the end of 2021. In all, the expansion plans include four U.S. tech centers and the hiring of 10,000 workers.

Infosys' plans include investing more than $8.7 million to lease and equip office space in the Indianapolis area.

The company's announcement comes as President Donald Trump has targeted the American H-1B visa program that tech firms like Infosys have used for bringing in specialized workers from other countries. IT firms like Infosys rely heavily on such visas.

