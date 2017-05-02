Richmond police seize 40 marijuana plants, guns, $46K

A 64-year-old man has been arrested after Richmond police seized 40 marijuana plants, 19 guns and more than $46,000 during a search.
The Lexington Herald-Leader reports (http://bit.ly/2pz0LSZ ) that Ronnie Perkins has been charged with trafficking and cultivating marijuana as well as possession of a controlled substance. Richmond police spokesman Maj. Steven Gregg says the search of Perkins' home on Friday in the Adams Pointe mobile home park was conducted after police observed Perkins selling drugs outside a liquor store.
Perkins was released from the Madison County jail after posting bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.
