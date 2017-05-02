Business

May 02, 2017 9:39 AM

Suspect sought in Fort Worth slaying kills self during chase

The Associated Press
TEMPLE, Texas

Investigators say a Fort Worth murder suspect being chased by officers fatally shot himself as traffic slowed in a construction area on Interstate 35 in Central Texas.

Temple police on Tuesday identified the suspect as 45-year-old David Bailey.

Fort Worth police on Monday were dispatched to a parking lot at Ridgmar Mall on a report of shots fired. Officer Brad Perez says a wounded woman, who was found in a vehicle, died at a hospital. Perez says the shooting appeared to be a domestic-related attack.

Officers from several agencies Monday night pursued a vehicle matching an alert for a murder suspect. Police say Bailey was northbound on I-35 in Temple when traffic slowed and he fatally shot himself.

Fort Worth police didn't immediately release the victim's name.

