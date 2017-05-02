Business

May 02, 2017 10:15 AM

EPA asks what rules to cut, gets earful about dirty water

By MICHAEL BIESECKER Associated Press
WASHINGTON

Seeking suggestions about what environmental regulations it should gut, the Trump administration instead is getting an earful from people who say federal rules limiting pollution aren't strict enough.

The Environmental Protection Agency held a three-hour "virtual listening session" on Tuesday to collect public comments by phone about what clean water regulations should be targeted for "repeal, replacement or modification." The call was part of the agency's response to President Donald Trump's order to get rid of regulations that are burdensome to industry.

Both the phone-in session and written comments submitted on the EPA's website were dominated by those staunchly opposed to the planned regulatory rollback. Many identified themselves as being affiliated with environmental groups, while others said they were just taxpayers worried about maintaining safe sources of drinking water.

