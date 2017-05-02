Police: 18 arrested at protest of pipeline access to forest

Massachusetts State Police say 18 protesters have been arrested for blocking two access roads at a demonstration against a natural gas pipeline project.
The protesters were among a group of more than 50 who were at Otis State Forest in Sandisfield early Tuesday to oppose an easement that allows the Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. to widen its right of way through the forest.
The Berkshire Eagle reports that one group crossed into land now closed to the public. It reports that another group occupied a second access road.
Police say the demonstrators were arrested and charged with trespassing after refusing requests to move from the roads.
The federally-approved Connecticut Expansion Project extends existing pipeline infrastructure in Massachusetts, New York and Connecticut, adding 4 miles of new underground pipeline in Massachusetts.
