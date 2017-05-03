Guardrail repairs continue along highway damaged by wildfire

Drivers can expect continued traffic restrictions through Wednesday along part of southern Arizona highway as repairs are made to damage from a recent wildfire.
The state Department of Transportation says lane restrictions and traffic delays are required as guardrail repairs continue along an 8-mile (nearly 13-kilometer) stretch of State Route 83 north of Sonoita.
ADOT says one lane will remain open during the work and that ADOT crews and traffic devices will guide drivers through the work zone.
SR 83 was closed for three days last week because of the fire.
It started 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Green Valley and then burned eastward across the Santa Rita Mountains.
