May 03, 2017 4:01 AM

Royal Caribbean cruises are returning to New Orleans

The Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS

Royal Caribbean International has announced it will resume weeklong cruises from New Orleans to the Bahamas and Mexico's Yucatan Peninsula.

News outlets report Royal Caribbean said in a news release Monday that their 2,435-passenger Vision of the Seas cruise ship will relocate in December 2018 to the Port of New Orleans after a three-year hiatus. The company announced the move as part of an overview of its 2018-2019 fleet plans.

After a two-year agreement with the Port of New Orleans ended in 2014, the Miami-based company chose to end sailings from the city. The departure came despite several years of growth for the city as a cruise hub.

The 915-foot ship will sail from Miami to Los Angeles before setting sail for New Orleans.

