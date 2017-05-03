Business

Facebook to hire 3,000 to review videos of crime and suicide

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Facebook says it will hire another 3,000 people to review videos of crime and suicides following murders shown live.

That's on top of the 4,500 people Facebook already has for such reviews.

The announcement comes from CEO Mark Zuckerberg in a blog post Wednesday.

Facebook has been criticized recently for not doing enough to prevent videos — such as a murder in Cleveland, a killing of a baby in Thailand — from spreading on its service.

Videos and posts that glorify violence are against Facebook's terms of service. But in most cases, users have to report them to the company for them to be reviewed and possibly removed.

