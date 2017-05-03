Business

May 03, 2017 8:44 AM

Utah lawmakers want more info on university, cancer center

The Associated Press
SALT LAKE CITY

Utah lawmakers want to investigate financial ties between the University of Utah and the Huntsman Cancer Institute after a dispute between leaders at the institutions led to resignations of the university's president and top health care official.

The Deseret News reports (http://bit.ly/2p5Om77 ) Provo Republican Rep. Keith Grover wants to learn more this summer about the institutions' financial relationship and their spending.

Grover's comments follow public outcry from the cancer institute's benefactor Jon Huntsman Sr. over the firing of director and CEO Mary Beckerle on April 17. She was reinstated a week later, and the school's health care leader and president stepped down.

Mapleton Republican Rep. Francis Gibson says legislators want details about how much money the institute has received from the Huntsman family and taxpayers over the years.

