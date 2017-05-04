Business

May 04, 2017 12:43 AM

Chinese paper plant extends construction timeline

The Associated Press
RICHMOND, Va.

A Chinese pulp and paper company is pushing back its construction plans for a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Richmond.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qtpWtd ) that Tranlin, which also goes by Vastly, had previously said the plant should be running by 2020 but did not provide a new completion date.

The company said it will "adjust its business plans" to accommodate new technology its parent company used in a new plant in China.

A top executive left the company earlier this year and Tranlin had to defer withdrawal last year of about $2 million in state grants because of project delays.

Gov. Terry McAuliffe has touted the proposed plant as one of his biggest economic development successes.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos