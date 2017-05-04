Chinese paper plant extends construction timeline

A Chinese pulp and paper company is pushing back its construction plans for a $2 billion manufacturing plant near Richmond.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports (http://bit.ly/2qtpWtd ) that Tranlin, which also goes by Vastly, had previously said the plant should be running by 2020 but did not provide a new completion date.
The company said it will "adjust its business plans" to accommodate new technology its parent company used in a new plant in China.
A top executive left the company earlier this year and Tranlin had to defer withdrawal last year of about $2 million in state grants because of project delays.
Gov. Terry McAuliffe has touted the proposed plant as one of his biggest economic development successes.
