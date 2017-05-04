2 shootings in 2 days leave at least 1 dead

Police say two people were shot early Thursday in Seattle's Central District.
The Seattle Times reports (http://bit.ly/2pCczFC ) that police tweeted at about 5:30 a.m. that a woman and a man were shot on Martin Luther King Jr. Way.
The man was taken the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The condition of the woman was unclear.
That shooting follows two others Wednesday evening in South Seattle that left one woman dead and a man with non-life-threatening wounds.
Officers responded to a report of a shooting at Borracchini's Bakery at about 6 p.m. Wednesday.
A female was found shot inside a vehicle in the bakery's parking lot, and she died at the scene.
A man inside the bakery who suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound also was hospitalized.
