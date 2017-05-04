Senate on track to pass its N Carolina budget plan next week

Senate Republicans are on track to pass their two-year North Carolina government budget proposal next week.
Senate leader Phil Berger said Thursday that budget-writers expect to unveil a spending plan Monday or Tuesday, with votes on the chamber floor May 11 and 12.
The votes will mark a key step toward the General Assembly's goal of approving its plan to fund state agencies before the new fiscal year begins July 1. The House will pass its own budget version before GOP negotiators hammer out the final proposal and send it to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.
Final budget details could be influenced by April 15 tax collection figures, anticipated in the coming days. Earlier positive revenue numbers showed lawmakers have $1.5 billion more than originally anticipated through mid-2019.
