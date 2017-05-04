Business

May 04, 2017 10:17 AM

Sibanye Gold expands platinum holdings with US acquisition

By MATT VOLZ Associated Press
HELENA, Mont.

A South African gold mining company has completed a $2.2 billion acquisition of the only U.S. producer of platinum and palladium.

Thursday's announcement comes a little more than a week after shareholders of both Sibanye Gold Limited and Littleton, Colorado-based Stillwater Mining Co. approved the merger.

The U.S. government also reviewed the purchase to ensure there are no national security issues.

Stillwater operates a Montana mining complex that produces precious metals used in vehicles and in jewelry. Precious metals prices have plummeted from a high in 2008, leading to layoffs at the Stillwater mine in recent years.

This is Sibanye's third acquisition of a platinum mining company since 2016. Company officials say in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission that they are optimistic about the future of the precious metals markets.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos