Resident sues Kentucky over weakened coal ash regulations

A lawsuit backed by the Kentucky Resources Council has been filed against the state of Kentucky and Louisville Gas & Electric over new coal ash regulations that limit state and public involvement in permitting new ash landfills and ponds.
The Courier-Journal reports (http://cjky.it/2pMxoPg ) the lawsuit was filed Wednesday by Kelley Leach, a Trimble County man objecting to a large coal ash landfill the utility company plans to build near his property.
Kentucky Resources Council Director Tom FitzGerald says no permits should be issued allowing disposal of contaminated waste without the cabinet reviewing landfill plans.
The lawsuit states the new regulations conflict with other state regulations and were adopted through a legally flawed procedure without justification.
Cabinet spokesman Lanny Brannock says officials hadn't seen the lawsuit and thus declined to comment.
Comments