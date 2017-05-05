Business

May 05, 2017 4:03 AM

NYC man charged in connection with tow truck driver's death

The Associated Press
HARRISON, N.Y.

State police say they've charged a New York City man in connection with the hit-and-run death of a tow truck driver in Westchester last winter.

Troopers announced Thursday that they arrested 51-year-old Anthony Mangano, of Queens, and charged him with leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident.

Police say Mangano was driving the vehicle that struck 32-year-old Salvatore Brescia as he was loading a disabled minivan onto his flatbed tow truck on Interstate 95 in Harrison on the morning of Dec. 29. Brescia died at a hospital in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Police say investigators used pieces of broken plastic from one of the hit-and-run vehicle's side-view mirrors to track down Mangano, a substitute driver for a Queens trucking delivery company.

He's free on bail. It couldn't be determined if he has a lawyer.

