May 05, 2017 4:08 AM

Man pleads guilty to wire fraud for project financing scheme

The Associated Press
KEARNEY, Neb.

A former Kearney investor has pleaded guilty to federal wire fraud for scamming a partnership that owned a commercial property in Lincoln.

The Kearney Hub reports (http://bit.ly/2pcRtdM ) that Jeff Sikes entered the plea in U.S. District Court in Lincoln last week. In exchange, prosecutors will dismiss 18 other counts when he's sentenced in July.

Court records say that between April 1, 2013, and July 1, 2014, Sikes devised a scheme in which the partnership would provide $750,000 for property improvement that would meet Sikes' supposed needs for laboratory space.

Prosecutor Steven Russell says that as part of the scheme, a company controlled by Sikes was made general contractor for the work. Russell says Sikes then provided false invoices for which his contacting company was paid by the partnership.

