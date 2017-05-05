Illinois university to cut jobs, upkeep under budget woes

Northern Illinois University officials say cuts and deferred maintenance will be necessary to save money as the school faces a $35 million funding gap from the lack of a state budget.
University President Doug Baker said in an email last month that the school must prepare for a worst-case scenario until the next fiscal year, The Daily Chronicle (http://bit.ly/2ph3L5I ) reported.
He said attrition won't be enough to support the burden of personnel costs. Some staff members have been notified about how their employment will be affected, while others will hear about their job status this month.
Baker said eased support from donors and other revenue generators will be key to closing the gap.
"We have amazing alumni and donors that really want to help the university succeed, and we will work hard with them over the year to provide additional revenue," Baker said.
He said another opportunity to increase revenue and the school's visibility is to bring more conferences and institutes to the university.
The school will also defer scheduled repairs that aren't creating safety problems or affecting operations, university spokesman Joe King said.
"For instance, the stone faces of Swen Parson and Davis halls are deteriorating with pieces falling off in some areas and in others, creating gaps where water infiltrates, but unless the condition poses a safety hazard, repairs will not be made," King said.
