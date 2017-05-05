Business

May 05, 2017 10:18 AM

Threat of Wyoming state layoffs looms amid tight budget

The Associated Press
CHEYENNE, Wyo.

The governor of Wyoming faces a tough choice between laying off state workers and finding yet more ways to save money in response to declining revenue from fossil fuels.

The Wyoming Legislature earlier this year put Gov. Matt Mead in the position of either terminating 90 positions or finding an equivalent amount in savings. The Legislature also enacted a hiring freeze that took effect Monday.

Mead Chief of Staff Kari Gray says state employees won't necessarily lose their jobs soon but layoffs appear to be ahead.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports (http://bit.ly/2pJ59kf) Wyoming already has eliminated 319 positions recently through retirements and other routine vacancies.

Mead ordered Wyoming agencies last year to cut their budgets by $250 million in response to declining revenue from coal, oil and natural gas extraction.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening 1:13

Los Banos 99 Cent Only Store Grand Opening
Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening 0:58

Los Banos 99 Cents Only Store prepares for grand opening
How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy 2:21

How Yosemite National Park influences the Valley's economy

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos