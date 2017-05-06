Business

Public hearings to focus on reforms to alcohol industry

The Associated Press
WALTHAM, Mass.

A Massachusetts task force will hold six public hearings to discuss potential reforms to the alcoholic beverage industry in the state.

The state's Alcohol Task Force has scheduled the hearings as part of its review of the legal and regulatory framework governing the industry. Consumers, industry professionals, business owners, trade associations and members of the public are invited to provide their recommendations on reforms.

The first hearing will be held on May 18 in Waltham. Later hearings will be held in: Foxborough, on May 30; Leominster, June 1; Northampton, June 6; Bourne, June 8; and Chelmsford, June 13.

