Marquette County YMCA saddled with debt, files bankruptcy

A YMCA in the Upper Peninsula has filed for bankruptcy.
The YMCA in Marquette County says the move won't affect daily operations while it tries to deal with $4.8 million in debt. Nearly $3 million is owed on a mortgage held by the federal government.
The Chapter 11 filing, made Friday, will allow the YMCA to reorganize. In a letter, the group's current leaders say previous leaders incurred "extreme debt" during an "aggressive expansion" in the Marquette area.
The group has been operating in Marquette County since 1995.
Comments