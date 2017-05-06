Business

May 06, 2017 11:42 AM

Marquette County YMCA saddled with debt, files bankruptcy

The Associated Press
MARQUETTE, Mich.

A YMCA in the Upper Peninsula has filed for bankruptcy.

The YMCA in Marquette County says the move won't affect daily operations while it tries to deal with $4.8 million in debt. Nearly $3 million is owed on a mortgage held by the federal government.

The Chapter 11 filing, made Friday, will allow the YMCA to reorganize. In a letter, the group's current leaders say previous leaders incurred "extreme debt" during an "aggressive expansion" in the Marquette area.

The group has been operating in Marquette County since 1995.

