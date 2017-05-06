Iowa Board of Regents to consider tuition hikes at 3 schools

The Iowa Board of Regents is considering tuition hikes at the state's three public universities next school year to help offset millions of dollars in budget cuts.
The proposed tuition hike would increase in-state base tuition for undergraduate students by $216 for the 2017-18 academic year at the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa, the Press-Citizen reported (http://icp-c.com/2pkG2BC ) Friday.
ISU and UNI officials have requested the increase be applied across the board — including international, out-of-state, graduate and professional students. The increases are expected to generate an additional $7.1 million at ISU and $2 million at UNI.
But UI officials have requested a 3.8 percent increase for all other tuition classifications, increasing base tuition for non-resident undergraduates by at least $1,078. The total tuition increase would generate an additional $16.5 million for UI.
The proposed increases are in addition to tuition hikes previously approved for the 2017-18 academic year.
Officials said the hikes are needed to offset $20.75 million in midyear cuts to state funding to the three universities, as well as a budget for the 2017-18 academic year that reduces state funding to the institutions by millions more.
"This tuition increase creates a larger tuition increase than we would like to see, but will only cover a portion of the decreases in other revenues and inflation-driven increases in expenses," said UNI President Mark Nook.
A second reading and vote on the proposal will be scheduled for the regents' June 8 meeting in Cedar Falls.
