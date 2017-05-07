Business

May 07, 2017 11:56 AM

Westbound I-20 in Jackson reopened after crews fix bridge

The Associated Press
JACKSON, Miss.

Transportation officials say a major interstate in Mississippi has been reopened ahead of schedule after crews repaired a bridge.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation said westbound lanes of Interstate 20 in Jackson were opened past the Interstate 55 south split on Sunday. The interstate was supposed to stay closed until 6 a.m. Monday.

Trash fires under a bridge in 2012 and 2014 damaged its concrete deck and steel girders. Mississippi Department of Transportation executive director Melinda McGrath says fires were set by vagrants.

McGrath says repairs, costing $313,000, would cost much more and take months if the bridge had stayed open.

