May 07, 2017 12:06 PM

Chemicals likely caused Minnesota woodcarving business fire

The Associated Press
GLYNDON, Minn.

Authorities say wood-finishing chemicals likely caused a weekend fire that destroyed a wood carving business in western Minnesota.

The fire at Andy Lake Woodworks in Glyndon was reported early Saturday afternoon.

Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says three log sheds and a shop building were destroyed. No one was hurt, but a firefighter was treated at the scene after becoming overheated.

Cuchna tells KFGO-AM the fire apparently was started by spontaneous combustion of wood-finishing chemicals. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.

Andy Lake Woodworks specialized in wood sculptures carved by chain saw.

