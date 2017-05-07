Chemicals likely caused Minnesota woodcarving business fire

Authorities say wood-finishing chemicals likely caused a weekend fire that destroyed a wood carving business in western Minnesota.
The fire at Andy Lake Woodworks in Glyndon was reported early Saturday afternoon.
Glyndon Fire Chief Bob Cuchna says three log sheds and a shop building were destroyed. No one was hurt, but a firefighter was treated at the scene after becoming overheated.
Cuchna tells KFGO-AM the fire apparently was started by spontaneous combustion of wood-finishing chemicals. The state fire marshal's office is investigating.
Andy Lake Woodworks specialized in wood sculptures carved by chain saw.
