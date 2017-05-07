Business

May 07, 2017 1:31 PM

Arkansas Capitol to close briefly for sewer line repairs

The Associated Press
LITTLE ROCK, Ark.

Sewer line repairs at the Arkansas state Capitol will require the building to be closed for at least a weekend, and perhaps for several weeks.

Officials in Secretary of State Mark Martin's office told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette (http://bit.ly/2pVGmrm ) that the sewer lines may be original to the more than 100-year-old building and will be re-lined.

Martin spokesman Chris Powell said the problem was discovered during an investigation of sewer lines after drainage was discovered beneath the Capitol cafeteria. House Chief of Staff Roy Ragland told the House Management Committee that if re-lining the inside of the sewer lines fails to stop leaks, the Capitol could be closed for four weeks for replacement.

The Capitol will be closed from 6 p.m. May 19 through May 21 for the repairs.

