New Futures estimates economic cost of substance use

A nonprofit advocacy group says its latest report on the effects of alcohol and drugs on New Hampshire's economy confirms how the lack of workforce in the substance misuse field has contributed to a public health crisis.
New Futures is releasing a report Monday that covers the cost of substance use disorders in New Hampshire between 2014 and 2016. Officials say it reveals the impact expanding the state's Medicaid program has had on curbing the overall economic cost of the state's drug crisis.
Business and community leaders who have been affected by substance misuse will attend a news conference about the report in Concord.
